Marion County School District employee arrested for rape

Frederick Lamar Hamilton, who is a paraprofessional for the Marion County school district, was arrested on Thursday after a 17-year-old told deputies that Hamilton sexually assaulted him a number of times over the past six years.
Frederick Lamar Hamilton, who is a paraprofessional for the Marion County school district, was arrested on Thursday after a 17-year-old told deputies that Hamilton sexually assaulted him a number of times over the past six years.(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County School District employee is behind bars for allegedly raping a minor.

Frederick Lamar Hamilton, who is a paraprofessional a Liberty Middle School, was arrested on Thursday after a 17-year-old told deputies that Hamilton sexually assaulted him a number of times over the past six years.

The victim told police that Hamilton considered the victim “as his" and initiated several sexual acts. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told MCSO that one of the first incidents occurred when the victim was in seventh grade, where he was cornered in a laundry room by Hamilton. Hamilton went on to fondle the victim until he was interrupted by the victim’s siblings. The victim says Hamilton went on to threaten them, telling the brother that he would “beat the brakes off my brother" if they told their mother what was happening.

The report went on to detail several incidents of rape.

During his interview, Hamilton admitted to having sexual contact with the victim on three separate occasions. Hamilton was placed under arrest and transported to Marion County Jail, where he is being held on a bond of $20,000.00.

Marion County School’s spokesperson Kevin Christian notes Hamilton has worked as a part-time employee of the district since 2015, starting at Belleview-Santos Elementary school, before moving to Liberty Middle School. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Sept. 2, around the time the investigation into Hamilton began.

In August, Ocala police arrested another Marion County School District employee for having sex with a minor.

According to MCSO, although Hamilton worked with the school district, the victim was not a student of his. Detective say there may be other victims. They ask if anyone has any information about another person who may have been victimized by Hamilton to contact Detective Scala at (352) 368-3548.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

