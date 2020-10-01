Advertisement

Second minor arrested for attempted murder in Gainesville after weekend shooting

(Claudia Bellofatto)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A second minor wanted in connection with a shooting from Saturday, Sept. 26 has turned himself into Gainesville Police.

The minor is charged with attempted murder after GPD says he, and another minor, shot two people in the parking lot of the Subway Restaurant on W. University Avenue. Both victims have survived their injuries.

The minor is also being charged in connection with another shooting happened on June 18, 2020. GPD says he fired several gunshots into an apartment.

Another minor was arrested in connection to the Subway parking lot shooting on Monday, Sept. 28, by Alachua County Deputies.

For more on other incidents of violence that have happened recently in the city of Gainesville, please follow this link.

