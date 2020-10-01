New farmers market to open in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents will have a new place to pick up fresh, local produce.

The GNV Market at Heartwood opens Thursday at 4 pm. The market’s goal is to offer local, sustainably grown fruit, vegetables and other goods in a safe and inclusive environment.

The market will also feature art work from local artists, as well as live music from area bands.

The market will be open from 4 to 7 pm every Thursday at the Heartwood Soundstage near downtown Gainesville.

CDC social distancing guidelines and precautions will be taken.

You can find a link to their vendors and schedule here.

