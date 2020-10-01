Oak Hall hammers City of Life, stays unbeaten

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -North Central Florida’s first 4-0 team in high school football plays with only eight men on the field at a time.

Oak Hall stayed undefeated with Wednesday night’s 64-6 rout of visiting City of Life Academy out of Kissimmee. Running back Carter Coleman scored two of Oak Hall’s first four touchdowns as the Eagles built a 28-6 lead early in the second quarter and never looked back.

The Eagles have outscored their four opponents 178-48 and host Academy at the Lakes on Oct. 9.

