Ocala PD asking for donations to help domestic violence victims

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is raising awareness for domestic violence victims this month, and they are asking for help from the community.

The agency is asking for donations to help victims.

OPD is looking for certain items like:

Household Items (high demand items) Paper towels Toilet paper Garbage bags Laundry detergent

Food Canned foods Dried foods Bottled Water and Juices

Baby Items Diapers Wipes Formula Other items for younger children

Medication and personal care items.

Items can be dropped off at OPD headquarters on Saturday, Oct, 10 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m..

