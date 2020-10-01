Ocala PD asking for donations to help domestic violence victims
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is raising awareness for domestic violence victims this month, and they are asking for help from the community.
The agency is asking for donations to help victims.
OPD is looking for certain items like:
- Household Items (high demand items)
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Garbage bags
- Laundry detergent
- Food
- Canned foods
- Dried foods
- Bottled Water and Juices
- Baby Items
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Formula
- Other items for younger children
- Medication and personal care items.
Items can be dropped off at OPD headquarters on Saturday, Oct, 10 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m..
