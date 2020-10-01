Order allowing local government meetings to be held virtually extended

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Despite moving the state to phase three of reopening, Governor Ron Desantis extended his executive order allowing local municipalities to hold meetings exclusively online.

The order is designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at local government public meetings. There was speculation by Alachua County commissioners that the governor may choose not to renew the order this month following phase three reopening announcements.

The extensions only last for the month of October and local governments should prepare to hold meetings in-person as required by Florida law beginning November first.

Section 1. I hereby extend Executive Order 20-69, as extended by Executive Orders 20-112, 20-123, 20-139, 20-150 and amended by Executive Orders 20-179 and 20-193, subject to the condition of Section 2 below, until 12:01 a.m. November 1, 2020. This order supersedes Section 4 of Executive Order 20-69.

Last Friday, the Gainesville City Commission announced they would start holding meetings in-person. The Alachua County Commission will continue to hold the meetings virtually over Zoom.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.