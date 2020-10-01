Advertisement

Raw Interview: Rep. Neal Dun speaks on the 1st 2020 Presidential Debate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida congressman is calling President Trump the winner of last night’s presidential debate.

District 2 Representative Neal Dunn tells TV20 the president made good points during the debate, especially in regards to the economy.

Representative Dunn said, “It’s beyond question that the economy did very very well under trump’s first three years, the pandemic and subsequent quarantine has certainly put the whole world behind. But America is still relatively speaking still the best economy in the world, we just want to get back to where we were.”

Dunn adds that calls to change the debate rules are unnecessary, as the Debate Commission announced Wednesday afternoon it would look into changing the format of future debates.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Order allowing local government meetings to be held virtually extended

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Despite moving the state to phase three of reopening, Governor Ron Desantis extended his executive order allowing local municipalities to hold meetings exclusively online.

News

Rep. Neal Dunn introduces ‘CHILD’ bill to secure funding for Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Congressman Neal Dunn Wednesday introduced a bill aimed at helping community care centers for at-risk children to receive federal funding.

News

Archer rapper visualizes Black Lives Matter movement through music

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
In Bo Diddley plaza, Nytrell Greenlee wanted to send the message of racial injustice through music.

News

Raw Interview: Rep. Neal Dun speaks on the 1st 2020 Presidential Debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Black lives Matter music video

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Alabama company Nutrivert wins 10th annual Cade prize

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Nutrivert won the top Cade prize for developing a replacement for anti-biotics in livestock.

News

Gov. Ron Desantis lets Florida’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Governor Ron Desantis permitted his executive order banning evictions and foreclosures on those experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic to expire.

News

We’re Open: BleuBird Wings

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

City of Ocala uses art to foster positive relationships within the community

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Appleton Museum of Art reopening to the public

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Appleton Museum of Art , College of Central Florida, will reopen to the Public.