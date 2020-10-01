Raw Interview: Rep. Neal Dun speaks on the 1st 2020 Presidential Debate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida congressman is calling President Trump the winner of last night’s presidential debate.

District 2 Representative Neal Dunn tells TV20 the president made good points during the debate, especially in regards to the economy.

Representative Dunn said, “It’s beyond question that the economy did very very well under trump’s first three years, the pandemic and subsequent quarantine has certainly put the whole world behind. But America is still relatively speaking still the best economy in the world, we just want to get back to where we were.”

Dunn adds that calls to change the debate rules are unnecessary, as the Debate Commission announced Wednesday afternoon it would look into changing the format of future debates.

