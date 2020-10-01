Advertisement

The Ocala Recovery Project hopes to help those struggling with substance abuse

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People struggling with substance abuse can get help for free, thanks to a new program that starts on Thursday in Marion County.

The program is called ‘the Ocala Recovery Project’ and it’s organized by Ocala Fire Rescue. It is funded by a grant provided from the CDC, and anyone who needs help with addiction just needs to ask for it.

The goal is to get as many people in Marion County with substance abuse issues into treatment and eventually recovery.

Ocala Fire Rescue says the opioid epidemic is hitting Marion County hard.

The program will run all month long.

On “Overdose Awareness Day,” Ocala Fire Rescue released information on overdoses in Marion county. OFR officials say Marion county had 657 suspected overdose cases in the first six months of the yea, 93 of those cases resulted in death.

The CDC says the leading cause of overdose deaths are from opioids.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

