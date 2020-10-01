Advertisement

Toys 4 Tots kicks off 2020 toy drive

Toys-4-Tots and Silver-Q Billiards and Sports Bar are beginning this years toy drive by offering free pool and darts to those who drop off toys
Toys-4-Tots and Silver-Q Billiards and Sports Bar are beginning this years toy drive by offering free pool and darts to those who drop off toys(file)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A local group is getting into the holiday cheer.

Toys-4-Tots in Gainesville is starting their 2020 toy drive with a kickoff event at Silver-Q Billiards and Sports Bar on Thursday.

Anyone who brings in an unwrapped toy between 6 and 9 pm will get to enjoy free pool and darts. They’ll also be entered in a drawing to win a $100 gift certificate.

The organization will be accepting unwrapped toys until December 17.

