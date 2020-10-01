Toys 4 Tots kicks off 2020 toy drive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A local group is getting into the holiday cheer.

Toys-4-Tots in Gainesville is starting their 2020 toy drive with a kickoff event at Silver-Q Billiards and Sports Bar on Thursday.

Anyone who brings in an unwrapped toy between 6 and 9 pm will get to enjoy free pool and darts. They’ll also be entered in a drawing to win a $100 gift certificate.

The organization will be accepting unwrapped toys until December 17.

