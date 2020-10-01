University of Florida ranks No. 3 among Peace Corps Prep schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An agency ranked the University of Florida as one of its top ten schools for helping students with international social and economic development.

The Peace Corps announced that UF ranked No. 3 on the agency’s list of top certificate-issuing institutions.

There were 305 students enrolled in the Peace Corps Prep program in the 2019-2020 academic year and issued 35 certificates to its graduating class of 2020.

The program gives students an opportunity at colleges and universities to globalize their campuses through a partnership with the Peace Corps.

“A great university got to be a global university,” said Leonardo Villalon, UF dean of the international center. “It’s reach has to be global in terms of what we do and what we research and what we work on and teach about but also in terms of who comes here.”

Villalon said he is fortunate for UF’s Peace Corps Prep program to be given the recognition as one of its top ten schools .

“Things like the Peace Corps Prep and the effort of the University of Florida taking on this challenge of being a global university and both thinking about and addressing and contributing to trying to solve world global issues,” Villalon said.

Peace Corps was founded by former President John F. Kennedy in 1961.

Since then, there are more than 140 Peace Corps Prep partner institutions across the country.

The top ten 2019-20 Peace Corps Prep certificate-issuing institutions are:

Rankings Certificate Issued

1. Virginia Commonwealth University 81

2. University of South Florida 49

3. University of Florida 35

4. Pacific Lutheran University 34

5. Mercer University 28 (tied)

5. Monmouth University 28 (tied)

7. The University at Albany - SUNY 22

8. University of South Carolina 19

9. University of Georgia 18

10. University of Vermont 17

