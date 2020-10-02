Alachua County Library District announces Bag of Books Sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The bi-annual Friends of the Library sale that normally brings out thousands of book lovers will not be held during the pandemic, but readers can still get new books at a discount.

The Alachua County Library District is launching the Bag of Books Sale.

Starting Friday through the end of October, you can buy sacks with books online from the library district.

The books inside are a mystery, but they are separated by category.

Most bags are $5-$10 and hold between 5-15 books.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.