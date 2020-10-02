Advertisement

Alachua County Library District announces Bag of Books Sale

Bag of Books Sale
Bag of Books Sale(Alachua Co. Library District)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The bi-annual Friends of the Library sale that normally brings out thousands of book lovers will not be held during the pandemic, but readers can still get new books at a discount.

The Alachua County Library District is launching the Bag of Books Sale.

Starting Friday through the end of October, you can buy sacks with books online from the library district.

The books inside are a mystery, but they are separated by category.

Most bags are $5-$10 and hold between 5-15 books.

