Astronaut Academy Exhibit provides an opportunity to view a real NASA moon rock

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida residents have a chance to have a star-filled Saturday.

The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Astronaut Academy, will be on display from Saturday through Jan. 2, 2021.

The center is set to host a social grand opening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will feature hands-on experiments.

“Visitors will navigate their way through a space station module, control a remote Mars rover, build and launch their own rockets, view an authentic moon rock (courtesy of NASA) and more," said the City of Ocala in a press release. “Discovery Center partnered with National Informal STEM Education Network (NISE), NASA, and Lockheed Martin to showcase the ideas, engineering and even the art that goes into the study and exploration of space.”

General admission to the Discovery enter is $8 per person or $28 per family of four. Annual memberships are also available.

Due to COVID-19, hands-on experiments will be sanitized, while the center will undergo extensive cleaning around the facility. Star Lab Planetarium shows are held Saturdays at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. by group reservation only due to COVID-19.

Astronaut Academy is sponsored by Ocala Electric Utility, Discovery Center Foundation, Marion Rotary Duck Derby, with special thanks to Lockheed Martin and NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

