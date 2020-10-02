“Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child” returns this weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The “Buy a Pumpkin, Feed a Child” event is back again this year and starting this weekend in Gainesville.

The Gainesville Church of God on NW 39th Avenue will have its pumpkin patch on display, featuring family-friendly games and fresh pumpkin bread.

All proceeds from the event will go toward feeding hungry children, both locally and around the world.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come out, have fun, have a good time, and at the same time, while you’re here, when you buy a pumpkin or you buy pumpkin bread, you’re helping somebody in need. So I think people feel great about being a part of that, I think it’s encouraging to the people in our community as well as it does going out to bless somebody else,” said Chris Chrisopulos, pastor of Gainesville Church of God.

The church has implemented safety measures like hand sanitizer stations and contactless payment options, as well as encouraging guests to wear masks while at the pumpkin patch.

The event starts on Sunday and will run every day through the end of October -- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

You can find more information about the event HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.