Columbia County commissioners vote on interim county manager after sudden resignation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners have determined their next steps following this week’s sudden resignation of county manager Ben Scott.

Commissioners voted unanimously to make assistant county manager David Kraus the interim manager. He will work with Scott until he leaves at the end of the year.

At the same time, the county will begin advertising for a full-time replacement for Scott, who had been county manager for the past five years and a part of the county staff for 21 years.

