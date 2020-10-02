COVID-19 survivor, father of Gator soccer player to be honorary Mr. Two Bits on Sat.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida has named Stuart Hall, the father of sophomore soccer player Cameron Hall, the honorary Mr. Two Bits prior to Saturday’s home opener versus South Carolina.

Stuart survived a bout with COVID-19 during the spring that kept him hospitalized for nearly a month. The situation was dire enough that Cameron tweeted that her father needed a miracle to live. The family appreciates the gesture.

“I know my dad says he didn’t do anything but live, but I think the support the team gave us and just the Gator nation in general was really a big part of why he’s home right now," said Cameron. "I think it was just such an honor.”

Stuart was able to attend Florida’s first soccer match of the season last week as Florida and Georgia played to a 1-1 draw.

