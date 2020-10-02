Advertisement

Crystal River Nuclear Plant is being decommissioned

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - A nuclear power plant in North Central Florida is being decommissioned.

Duke Energy completed a transaction Thursday allowing a contractor to begin de-contaminating and dismantling the Crystal River Nuclear Plant.

The process involves removing, packing, and shipping radioactive materials to a disposal facility.

Officials say customer bills will not be affected by the de-commissioning.

The plant has not been active since 2009.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crystal River Nuclear Plant is being decommissioned

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Local

The Ocala Recovery Project hopes to help those struggling with substance abuse

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

In Case You Missed It: October 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 1st that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Columbia County commissioners vote on interim county manager after sudden resignation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Following a sudden resignation, commissioners voted unanimously to make assistant county manager David Kraus the interim manager.

Latest News

News

Donald Trump Jr. to visit Gainesville for campaign event next week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Donald Trump Jr. is visiting Gainesville for a campaign event on Oct. 5th

News

Previously deported Mexican citizen arrested in Ocala with AK-47

Updated: 7 hours ago
A citizen of Mexico who was deported from the U.S. in 2015 for committing several crimes was arrested again in Ocala with an AK-47.

News

Vehicle crash causes 1,800 High Springs residents to lose power

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High Springs Fire Department officials said one person was injured after crashing into a power pole Thursday night.

News

Heartwood Soundstage debuts new farmer’s market

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The new farmer's market at Heartwood Soundstage kicked off Thursday afternoon. People were required to socially distance and wear masks.

News

GNV Market at Heartwood

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Alachua County & Tri-County Toys for Tots donation drive kicks off

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Silver Q's in Downtown Gainesville hosted the Tri-County Toys For Tots kick off on Thursday.