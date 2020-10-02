Crystal River Nuclear Plant is being decommissioned

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - A nuclear power plant in North Central Florida is being decommissioned.

Duke Energy completed a transaction Thursday allowing a contractor to begin de-contaminating and dismantling the Crystal River Nuclear Plant.

The process involves removing, packing, and shipping radioactive materials to a disposal facility.

Officials say customer bills will not be affected by the de-commissioning.

The plant has not been active since 2009.

