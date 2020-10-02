Donald Trump Jr. to visit Gainesville for campaign event next week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The presidential campaign is coming back to North Central Florida.

Donald Trump Jr. is visiting Gainesville for a campaign event on Oct. 5th. The ‘Make America Great Again Event’ will be held at the gun range Shoot GTR in north Gainesville.

The event starts at noon and tickets can be registered for two at a time online.

Donald Trump Jr. visited Gainesville in October of 2019. He was sponsored by UF Student Government to speak at the university auditorium.

