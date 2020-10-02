Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr.’s campaign event in Gainesville is canceled

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Donald Trump Jr. will not be visiting Gainesville.

The ‘Make America Great Again Event’ set to be held at the gun range Shoot GTR in north Gainesville on Oct. 5 is now cancelled.

This decision comes after President Donald Trump and the First Lady both tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Trump Campaign, they are suspending all in-person events.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," said Trump 2020 campain manager Bill Stepien. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House.”

Trump Jr. last visited Gainesville in October of 2019. He was sponsored by UF Student Government to speak at the university auditorium.

