Even with strong response rates locally, officials are urging everyone to submit the 2020 Census

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Funding for the Cares Act program, roads, and community programs is determined by a community census count that sticks with a community for the next ten years. In Alachua County, they have been pushing for everyone to fill out the form by mail, online, or over the phone.

“The total budget allocated by the board of county commissioners was $25,000,” said Sean McLendon, the Strategic Initiatives Manager for Alachua County.

In the city of Gainesville, they spent about $65,000 on the 2020 Census.

According to the Census website, Alachua County is one of the leaders in self-response rates. They trail Clay County, which has a response rate of 69.8%, and Marion County, which is sitting at 66.5%. Gilchrist County also has a response rate of 60.7%.

“Alachua County, compared to the state of Florida, we are well into the top 20. Last time I looked, we were about 17 on the list of most responsive counties in the state of Florida.”

McLendon believes there is always room to do better.

" We have had a lot of challenges the pandemic has curtailed our ability to meet face to face with folks, this census. However, we are doing better, and we’ve been doing better since around the end of July then we did for the 2010 census. Right now our self-response rate which is not the final number, but our self-response rate is at a very healthy 65.9%."

With the help of the Alachua County Library District, people will now be able to use one of the public computers to fill out the form.

“People can come in. They can get their Census completed very quickly using any of our computers. We have all of the desktop backgrounds on our patron computers are promoting the Census right now, to help remind people, go on do it quickly,” said Rachel Cook, the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Alachua County Library District.

McLendon would like to achieve an 80% response rate, and they are on that path but need the community to help.

“We’re sitting right now at 65.9% response rate. About 6 out of 10 homes have responded so far, a little better than 6 out of 10 homes. Hopefully, we can push that to 8 out of 10 homes, which is the goal.”

The last day to submit the form is slowly approaching.

“We’ve had a bit of an October surprise. It is officially October 31st. So we’ve got some extra time on the clock for everyone to make a difference.”

When you are sitting at home on October 31st, eating your Halloween candy, you can fill out the census as well.

To find out more information about how to submit the form, click on the link below.

