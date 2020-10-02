Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ‘healthy,’ President Trump tests positive one week after Jacksonville rally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is not concerned about contracting COVID-19 from President Donald Trump.

The governor’s Communications Director, Fred Piccolo, says other than a brief moment in Jacksonville last week, when the president held a campaign rally, Gov. Ron DeSantis has not had physical contact or been in close quarters with the president in at least four weeks. Piccolo also added that the two did not shake hands in Jacksonville.

Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, both tested positive for the virus late Thursday night

On Friday, the Trump campaign suspended all in-person campaign events - cancelling Donald Trump Jr’s stop in Gainesville next week.

