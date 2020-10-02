Gator Insider: Gators home opener

The Gators opening week victory at Ole Miss “Euphoric for some” Nerve wracking for others Florida In search of a more “Complete performance tomorrow” against South Carolina Steve Russell previews the home opener In this week’s Gator Insider.

Game one for Florida was a huge success on the offensive side of the ball, Quarterback Kyle Trask threw for six touchdown’s; 11 different receivers caught a pass and the running game was solid. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson says there is always room for improvemenT.

“you have to be able to handle

(Brian Johnson / Florida offensive coordinator)

Success the same way you handle adversity....and i think having that even keel attitude that he does....he continues to be aggressive and really detailed in what you’re seeing”

Defensively it was another story. Missed assignments, confusion in coverage and missed tackles helped Ole miss light up the Gator defense to the tune of 613 total yards. Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham feels his unit did not play up to its normal standards.

(Todd Grantham / Florida defensive coordinator)

“Each play you want to win the down, and you want to win more downs than you lose, I think the best thing is to educate guys on the standard, because if you watch, there were plays that were the standard.”

(Keri Elam / Florida Sophomore cb)

“Most of tackling comes with the want to and technique of just wrapping up....we make no excuses, it has to get done”

South Carolina comes in after a tough home loss to Tennessee. Offensively, the Gamecocks have had success against Florida, in the last 3 meetings they have averaged nearly 29 points a game against the gators. they have a fifth year player in quarterback Collin Hill who knows the offense of coordinator Mike Bogbo who was his coach at Colorado State. Gator coach Dan Mullen says the Gamecocks also have an excellent receiver in Shai Smith that the Gamecocks game plan for to get the ball.

(Dan Mullen / Florida head coach)

“The quarterback is a veteran in the system even though it was his first start for them last week similar to us try to get their most talented guys in the most advantageous matchup they can”

(Steve Russell / TV20 Gator insider)

Will the Gator defense get better? Will the offense again put up big numbers? and what will It be like playing in the Swamp with just 17,000 people? We’ll find out, as fans finally fill these streets to see the Gators play…with the Gator insider, Steve Russell, WCJB TV 20 sports. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

