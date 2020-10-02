Advertisement

Gator Insider: Gators home opener

GAME ONE FOR FLORIDA WAS A HUGE SUCCESS ON THE OFFENSIVE SIDE OF THE BALL
GAME ONE FOR FLORIDA WAS A HUGE SUCCESS ON THE OFFENSIVE SIDE OF THE BALL(WCJB)
By Casey Fite
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Gators opening week victory at Ole Miss “Euphoric for some” Nerve wracking for others Florida In search of a more “Complete performance tomorrow” against South Carolina Steve Russell previews the home opener In this week’s Gator Insider.

Game one for Florida was a huge success on the offensive side of the ball, Quarterback Kyle Trask threw for six touchdown’s; 11 different receivers caught a pass and the running game was solid. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson says there is always room for improvemenT.

“you have to be able to handle

(Brian Johnson / Florida offensive coordinator)

Success the same way you handle adversity....and i think having that even keel attitude that he does....he continues to be aggressive and really detailed in what you’re seeing”

Defensively it was another story. Missed assignments, confusion in coverage and missed tackles helped Ole miss light up the Gator defense to the tune of 613 total yards. Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham feels his unit did not play up to its normal standards.

(Todd Grantham / Florida defensive coordinator)

“Each play you want to win the down, and you want to win more downs than you lose, I think the best thing is to educate guys on the standard, because if you watch, there were plays that were the standard.”

(Keri Elam / Florida Sophomore cb)

“Most of tackling comes with the want to and technique of just wrapping up....we make no excuses, it has to get done”

South Carolina comes in after a tough home loss to Tennessee. Offensively, the Gamecocks have had success against Florida, in the last 3 meetings they have averaged nearly 29 points a game against the gators. they have a fifth year player in quarterback Collin Hill who knows the offense of coordinator Mike Bogbo who was his coach at Colorado State. Gator coach Dan Mullen says the Gamecocks also have an excellent receiver in Shai Smith that the Gamecocks game plan for to get the ball.

(Dan Mullen / Florida head coach)

“The quarterback is a veteran in the system even though it was his first start for them last week similar to us try to get their most talented guys in the most advantageous matchup they can”

(Steve Russell / TV20 Gator insider)

Will the Gator defense get better? Will the offense again put up big numbers? and what will It be like playing in the Swamp with just 17,000 people? We’ll find out, as fans finally fill these streets to see the Gators play…with the Gator insider, Steve Russell, WCJB TV 20 sports. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Thursday Night Football: Newberry prevails, Eastside falls

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Rams cannot keep it up after fast start, now 0-4.

Sports

COVID-19 survivor, father of Gator soccer player to be honorary Mr. Two Bits on Sat.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida will recognize the father of a student athlete prior to kickoff vs. South Carolina.

Sports

Thursday Night football Eastside vs Clay

Updated: 18 hours ago
Panthers overcome poor start

Latest News

Sports

Hall family recognized by UF

Updated: 18 hours ago
Hall patriarch has new lease on life

Sports

Oak Hall hammers City of Life, stays unbeaten

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:38 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
They may be short on bodies, but not on talent.

Sports

Oak Hal routs City Of Life

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT
Oak Hall tops City of Life

Sports

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Shailey Klein (Oak Hall)

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
Volleyball setter kills it on and off the court.

Sports

TV20 Scholar Athlete: Shailey Klein

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT

Sports

Hurricanes weather the storm, sweep Tornadoes

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Canes use 18-2 stretch in opening set to pull away.