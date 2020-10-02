GFR: Bystanders rescue man from motel fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bystanders rescued a man from a burning building early Friday morning.

Gainesville Fire Rescue says people at nearby businesses heard the man screaming for help as flames engulfed one of the buildings at the Knights Inn Motel on Northwest 13th Street.

Good samaritans stepped in and pulled the man to safety as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

One person was taken to the hospital.

GFR says the fire was caused by someone smoking in bed.

