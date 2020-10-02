Advertisement

Heartwood Soundstage debuts new farmer’s market

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A farmer’s market with familiar faces in Downtown Gainesville, set up in a new location Thursday afternoon. People gathered for the first farmer’s market at Heartwood soundstage.

Even though the event is outside, everyone is required to wear a mask. The GNV market at Heartwood runs every Thursday from 4 to 7 pm.

Teresa Zokovitch, owner of Vine Sourdough Bakery in Gainesville said she’s excited to get back to normal while keeping customers safe.

“Farmers markets are everything to us,” added Zokovitch. “We are community-built and community-centered and everything that we do focuses on, you know, the priority of the community and the things that they want. So we’re so excited to be here at this market.”

