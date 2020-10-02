Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: October 1

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 1st that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

National Headlines:

News

Columbia County commissioners vote on interim county manager after sudden resignation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Following a sudden resignation, commissioners voted unanimously to make assistant county manager David Kraus the interim manager.

News

Donald Trump Jr. to visit Gainesville for campaign event next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Donald Trump Jr. is visiting Gainesville for a campaign event on Oct. 5th

News

Previously deported Mexican citizen arrested in Ocala with AK-47

Updated: 5 hours ago
A citizen of Mexico who was deported from the U.S. in 2015 for committing several crimes was arrested again in Ocala with an AK-47.

News

Vehicle crash causes 1,800 High Springs residents to lose power

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
High Springs Fire Department officials said one person was injured after crashing into a power pole Thursday night.

News

Heartwood Soundstage debuts new farmer’s market

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The new farmer's market at Heartwood Soundstage kicked off Thursday afternoon. People were required to socially distance and wear masks.

News

News

Alachua County & Tri-County Toys for Tots donation drive kicks off

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Silver Q's in Downtown Gainesville hosted the Tri-County Toys For Tots kick off on Thursday.

News

News

What’s Growing On: Peanut Butter Challenge

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
The peanut butter challenge asks for people to donate jars of peanut butter, which will go to local food banks.

News

A leaky septic system has a north central Florida woman at her wits end

Updated: 11 hours ago