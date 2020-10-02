In Case You Missed It: October 1
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 1st that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Previously deported Mexican citizen arrested in Ocala with AK-47
- Vehicle crash causes 1,800 High Springs residents to lose power
- Local organization shares stories of survivors during “Domestic Violence Awareness” month
- Marion County School District employee arrested for rape
- A leaky septic system has a North Central Florida woman at her wits end
- Second minor arrested for attempted murder in Gainesville after weekend shooting
- Hispanic Heritage Month: Orlando Millan’s story, owner of Okito America
- Floridians Face Evictions and Power Cutoffs in October
- Here’s what you need to know if you’re voting by mail in Alachua County
- Alachua County is seeking more CARES Act applications
National Headlines:
- Trump in ‘quarantine process’ after top aide gets COVID-19
- Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19
- Boeing picks South Carolina over Seattle for 787 production
- Carnival cancels most 2020 US cruises as CDC extends ban
- After pandemic delay, Biden launching in-person canvassing
- Ways to stay safe this fall amid pandemic
- Judge says government’s suit over Bolton book can proceed
