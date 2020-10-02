Marion County Public Schools sees its largest increase in COVID-19 cases to date

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools saw its largest increase in COVID-19 cases since school started.

MCPS reported 36 new COVID-19 positive cases - 25 students and 11 employees. Due to these new cases, 161 students and employees were quarantined.

According to a press release, the schools and departments affected are: Belleview High, Dunnellon Middle, East Marion Elementary, Eighth Street Elementary, Custodial Services , Food Services, Forest High, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary, Lake Weir Middle, Legacy Elementary, Liberty Middle, Madison Street Academy, Marion Oaks Elementary, North Marion High, North Marion Middle, Reddick-Collier Elementary, South Ocala Elementary, Technical Services, Vanguard High, West Port High and Wyomina Park Elementary School.

