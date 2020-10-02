Advertisement

MCSO finds man passed out in a garbage truck, asks people to look for help

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has one message on Friday evening, there is help.

This message comes after a driver for Advanced Disposal found a man passed out in his garbage truck.

According to MCSO, a driver for Advanced Disposal completed his route and went to dump the contents of his truck - this is when he saw human arms and legs in the garbage and heard a male moaning.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw a man, who was bleeding and covered in garbage. The man was slurring his word,s and deputies think must have passed out in a dumpster.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover.

MCSO says this man was very lucky because if the driver had a full load, he would have needed to crush the trash in order to make more room - the man would have not have survived this. The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who needs help from alcoholism or drug abuse to find it.

RELATED STORY: Ocala Recovery Project hopes to help those struggling with substance abuse

