Advertisement

New opioid addiction program opens in Marion County

(WCAX)
By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue has launched a new program to help people struggling with opioid addiction.

It’s called the Ocala Recovery Project and it’s open to all in Marion County who need help.

The goal is to reduce opiate overdose deaths and dependency. City Officials said that between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, first responders in Marion County responded to 1,101 calls in reference to overdose or poisoning. During this time, 1,022 doses of Narcan were administered.

Ocala Fire Rescue is doing this by creating a ‘referral phone line’ to direct people to the appropriate agency to receive care. They will also provide help to those who are taken to the hospital due to drug use.

“We want to be a community resource clearinghouse so we’ve managed to get everybody on the same page and we’re going to refer to the most appropriate resources based on the patients specific need,” OFR Capt. Jesse Blaire said.

Agencies including the LifeStream Behavioral Center, and The Centers, are offering their services as part of this program.

“Through all of the community partners getting on the same page and talking about the problem, we’ve come up with a great solution we think,” Blaire said.

This project is funded with a CDC grant and through the Marion County Health Department, OFR was chosen to head up the program.

The grant is expected to last two years, but that won’t be the end of the program.

“We’re not going to start a program and have an end date, so if anyone in Marion County has a problem with addiction, you can come to Ocala Fire Rescue and we will offer this resource to you going forward. We hope to make a lot of progress in the next two years because the grant from the CDC lasts for two years but we’re not going to leave hanging after that. We’re going to incorporate this into our normal daily business,” Blaire added.

The program officially launched Thursday and already people have been calling to ask about resources. For details about the program or to find help, contact Capt. Blaire at 352-266-4769.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State and school districts’ COVID data differ

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
When we first looked at the state’s COVID in schools report we noticed the numbers didn’t align with local districts’ data, now the Department of Health is providing some clarity.

News

DEVELOPING: President Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government. Trump “remains fatigued,” his doctor said.

News

Marion County Public Schools sees its largest increase in COVID-19 cases to date

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Due to the new COVID-19 cases, 161 students and employees were quarantined.

News

Astronaut Academy Exhibit provides an opportunity to view a real NASA moon rock

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Astronaut Academy, will be on display from Saturday through Jan. 2, 2021.

Latest News

News

Rep. Ted Yoho introduces bill to make Rosewood a historic landmark

Updated: 1 hour ago
North Central Florida Congressman Ted Yoho (FL-3) has introduced a bill that would start the process of recognizing Rosewood as a historic landmark.

News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ‘healthy,’ President Trump tests positive one week after Jacksonville rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis is not concerned about contracting COVID-19 from President Donald Trump.

News

Donald Trump Jr.’s campaign event in Gainesville is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The ‘Make America Great Again Event’ set to be held at the gun range Shoot GTR in north Gainesville on Oct. 5 is now cancelled.

News

GFR: Bystanders rescue man from motel fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gainesville Fire Rescue says people at nearby businesses heard the man screaming for help as flames engulfed one of the buildings at the Knights Inn Motel on Northwest 13th Street.

News

GFR: Bystanders rescue man from motel fire

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for October 2, 2020