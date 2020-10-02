New opioid addiction program opens in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue has launched a new program to help people struggling with opioid addiction.

It’s called the Ocala Recovery Project and it’s open to all in Marion County who need help.

The goal is to reduce opiate overdose deaths and dependency. City Officials said that between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2020, first responders in Marion County responded to 1,101 calls in reference to overdose or poisoning. During this time, 1,022 doses of Narcan were administered.

Ocala Fire Rescue is doing this by creating a ‘referral phone line’ to direct people to the appropriate agency to receive care. They will also provide help to those who are taken to the hospital due to drug use.

“We want to be a community resource clearinghouse so we’ve managed to get everybody on the same page and we’re going to refer to the most appropriate resources based on the patients specific need,” OFR Capt. Jesse Blaire said.

Agencies including the LifeStream Behavioral Center, and The Centers, are offering their services as part of this program.

“Through all of the community partners getting on the same page and talking about the problem, we’ve come up with a great solution we think,” Blaire said.

This project is funded with a CDC grant and through the Marion County Health Department, OFR was chosen to head up the program.

The grant is expected to last two years, but that won’t be the end of the program.

“We’re not going to start a program and have an end date, so if anyone in Marion County has a problem with addiction, you can come to Ocala Fire Rescue and we will offer this resource to you going forward. We hope to make a lot of progress in the next two years because the grant from the CDC lasts for two years but we’re not going to leave hanging after that. We’re going to incorporate this into our normal daily business,” Blaire added.

The program officially launched Thursday and already people have been calling to ask about resources. For details about the program or to find help, contact Capt. Blaire at 352-266-4769.

