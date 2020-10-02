Advertisement

Ocala CEP wins national award

CEP wins national award
CEP wins national award(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -The Ocala-Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership is being named “chamber of the year.”

The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives gave the globally- recognized award earlier this week.

The chamber demonstrated organizational strength for making an impact on key community priorities.

Those include education, transportation, business development, and quality of life.

