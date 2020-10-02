Ocala CEP wins national award
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -The Ocala-Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership is being named “chamber of the year.”
The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives gave the globally- recognized award earlier this week.
The chamber demonstrated organizational strength for making an impact on key community priorities.
Those include education, transportation, business development, and quality of life.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.