Plenty of tickets remain for Gator Football season opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Up to 17 thousand fans will finally return to the Swamp Saturday for their home opener against South Carolina, but thats only if tickets sell out.

The trend of low ticket sales has been plaguing college football even prior to COVID-19.

As of Thursday the Athletic Department said there were just under 2 thousand tickets still available.

Any unsold tickets are now available on a first-come, first serve basis to students at a discounted rate. students originally were given 2 thousand tickets.

Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen is encouraging gator nation to come to the game. He said it’s important to pack the Swamp as much as they can.

“Even though there’s there’s a limited capacity at stadiums right now, fans can make a huge difference so we need the gator fans to maximize, I don’t think we can pack the swamp, but certainly maximize the what we can do in in the swamp on Saturday,” said Mullen.

This comes after the University of Florida has seen a decrease in positive covid-19 tests and cases this week.

Meanwhile, the Swamp has all new safety precautions in place for the football season ahead.

