Previously deported Mexican citizen arrested in Ocala with AK-47
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -A citizen of Mexico who was deported from the U.S. in 2015 for committing several crimes was arrested again in Ocala with an AK-47.
In court documents, Border Patrol agents said Jose Merced Sanchez de la Torre was picked up at the end of August, in possession of an AK-47 and other firearms.
Sanchez de la Torre signed a plea deal with federal prosecutors last week, admitting to the charges.
A sentencing date has not been set, but Sanchez de la Torre will be deported again once he serves his prison time.
