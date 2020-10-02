Rep. Ted Yoho introduces bill to make Rosewood a historic landmark

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congressman Ted Yoho (FL-3) has introduced a bill that would start the process of recognizing Rosewood as a historic landmark.

Yoho’s bill would authorize the secretary of the interior to conduct a special resource study of the site in Levy County.

Rosewood was a primarily minority community and in 1923 a riot that residents know as the rosewood massacre caused the destruction and abandonment of the community.

“The events that took place in Rosewood, Florida, January 1923, are a dark chapter in our state’s history and the nation,” Rep. Yoho said in a press release. “With the introduction of this legislation, we hope to honor those, both white and black, who were unjustly killed as a result of the Rosewood Massacre. In order to learn from history, our society must make sure to remember it. I want to thank my dear friend Ms. Lizzie Jenkins of the Real Rosewood Foundation for her passionate determination to make this happen.”

The National Park Service will conduct the study to determine whether a given site is an appropriate candidate for inclusion in the National Park System.

