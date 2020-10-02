Advertisement

State and school districts’ COVID data differ

State and school districts’ COVID data differ
State and school districts’ COVID data differ(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Department of Health is providing some clarity on the report it published earlier this week on COVID cases in schools and universities.

We’ve been pushing for answers from DOH this week and found the report uses different data than school districts when listing cases.

When we first looked at the state’s COVID in schools report we noticed the numbers didn’t align with local districts' data. Some schools were missing entirely.

The Florida Education Association is pushing for more transparency.

“It’s not a comprehensive report. It is not being laid out in a user friendly way,” said FEA President Andrew Spar.

We looked at two districts to see how their reporting compared to the state’s.

The Duval school district reported 75 cases between September 6th and 26th, while the state reported 91.

In Leon, the district reported 64 cases. The state only reported 40.

“And it’s really on the Governor’s shoulders to make sure that he’s telling the truth, that he is choosing to provide information that is clear, understandable and direct,” said Spar.

We were told by a Department of Health Official that the Department independently collects its data through labs and its own investigations, not from the districts. It also only reports schools that have identified a positive case.

On the university front, the state’s numbers align fairly well with what the universities have tracked.

Marshall Ogletree with the United Faculty of Florida said regardless of which data set you use, he and other university staff are worried by the figures they’re seeing.

“Most universities have seen a spike and surge,” said Ogletree.

It’s important to note the state’s numbers don’t cover the entire school year and will only be updated once a week.

For the most accurate picture on a day to day basis, education advocates we spoke with recommend checking you’re district’s dashboard.

While we were able to get some clarity on the report through conversations with Department of Health Officials, we have not yet received an official statement from the department since we first sent a list of questions Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MCSO finds man passed out in a garbage truck, asks people to look for help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff’s Office has one message on Friday evening, there is help. This message comes after a driver for Advanced Disposal found a man passed out in his garbage truck.

News

DEVELOPING: President Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government. Trump “remains fatigued,” his doctor said.

News

Marion County Public Schools sees its largest increase in COVID-19 cases to date

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Due to the new COVID-19 cases, 161 students and employees were quarantined.

News

Astronaut Academy Exhibit provides an opportunity to view a real NASA moon rock

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Astronaut Academy, will be on display from Saturday through Jan. 2, 2021.

Latest News

News

New opioid addiction program opens in Marion County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Ocala Fire Rescue has launched a new program to help people struggling with opioid addiction.   It’s called the Ocala Recovery Project and it’s open to all in Marion County who need help.

News

Rep. Ted Yoho introduces bill to make Rosewood a historic landmark

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Central Florida Congressman Ted Yoho (FL-3) has introduced a bill that would start the process of recognizing Rosewood as a historic landmark.

News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ‘healthy,’ President Trump tests positive one week after Jacksonville rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis is not concerned about contracting COVID-19 from President Donald Trump.

News

Donald Trump Jr.’s campaign event in Gainesville is canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The ‘Make America Great Again Event’ set to be held at the gun range Shoot GTR in north Gainesville on Oct. 5 is now cancelled.

News

Gainesville man rescued from motel fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The man who was rescued was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

News

GFR: Bystanders rescue man from motel fire

Updated: 6 hours ago