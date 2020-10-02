Advertisement

Thursday Night Football: Newberry prevails, Eastside falls

Panthers pick up fourth win, Rams remain winless
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Newberry football team improved to 4-1 overall with a come from behind victory over Williston, 26-24 on Thursday night. The Panthers trailed 16-0 in the first quarter before rattling off four unanswered touchdowns. Three of Newberry’s wins have come by a touchdown or less.

Meanwhile, Eastside fell to 0-4 overall with a 41-14 loss to Clay. The Rams led 7-0 after their opening possession and hung tough for most of the first half, but allowed two touchdowns eleven seconds apart in the final minute of the half to lose their grip.

In other action, St. Francis also stayed winless with a 48-6 defeat to Legacy Charter.

