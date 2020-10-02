Advertisement

Alachua County & Tri-County Toys for Tots donation drive kicks off

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Silver Q’s billiards and sports bar in downtown Gainesville hosted Tri-County toys for tots kick-off.

“This year’s different because a lot of families felt the burden of COVID-19,” said Sgt. William Howell, the co-coordinator for the toy drive.

As an incentive to get more donations at the event, everyone who brought an unwrapped toy could shoot pool or play dart for free. As well as gain entry into a raffle for a $100 gift card.

“I hope to see a lot more people come out and donate this year,” added Howell. “Last year we had over 14,000 donations that helped over 3,000 kids. So if this year we can up those numbers to about 15, 16, 17 thousand toys, 4 or 5 thousand kids, that would be amazing.”

There will be challenges this year. Howell says since people are making less money, that it may be tougher getting donations and more people may be in need due to COVID. In addition, they will be sanitizing toys before giving them out this year.

“Laid off or some other difficulties impacted by COVID-19 so there’s probably going to be more families out there that are gonna need a little extra help,” mentioned Howell.

The group is accepting gifts until Dec. 17 and until then, a donation comes with 10% off your bill at Silver Q’s.

