Vehicle crash causes 1,800 High Springs residents to lose power

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -High Springs Fire Department officials said one person was injured after crashing into a power pole Thursday night near Southside terrace and Main street.

Firefighters said 1,800 Duke Energy customers were affected by the outage. The company expects to have power restored by one Friday morning.

The driver in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. High Springs Police are investigating the crash.

