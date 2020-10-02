Advertisement

What’s Growing On: Peanut Butter Challenge

By AJ Willy
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Grab your friends and grab your peanut butter to donate for a good cause. The peanut butter challenge has traditionally been done in the panhandle, but his year, it has expanded to include all of Florida.

The challenge starts today and will continue through the day before thanksgiving. The donated jars of peanut butter will go to local area food banks, but also help the peanut industry.

"Here locally, we grow about 80,000 acres of peanuts. That is approximately 40 percent of our states total, says Cindy Sander, Alachua County IFAS Extension Director. "When we look at crops grown on farms locally, peanuts is a pretty good cash crop right now. Hay production would be number one but peanuts would be number two.”

For the challenge peanut butter was chosen because it’s nutrient dense and shelf stable. It gives allows us to keep the product here locally, not only to support the local producers, but also help those people in the community that are in times of need during COVID.

All you need to do is drop off the jars to your counties local IFAS extension office. In Alachua county, the drop off locations are slightly different.

“We’ll have a drop off at the IFAS extension bookstore on UF’s campus,” says Sanders. "And we will have a drop off probably in Alachua at our Alachua county farm bureau.”

Sanders also says they have already received a donation equivalent to about 8,000 jars of peanut butter from one of their partners, Florida Peanut Producers Association, so they are off to a great start!

