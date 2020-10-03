Advertisement

A taste of normalcy: Trenton restaurant enjoys phase 3 reopening

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TRENTON, Fl. (WCJB)-Phase 3 in Gilchrist county means more than just businesses operating at full capacity. It’s a taste of normalcy, tailgating together and of course, high school football.

With the season in full swing, supporting the Trenton Tigers as they face the Dixie County Bears was a no-brainer for one business owner.

“Long term local rivalry going back many years,” said Ryan Bell, the co-founder of Bubba Q’s.

He opened up the new location of the franchise in Trenton a month ago. The restaurant hosted a pre-game & tailgate for the game.

“Luckily our community here has done all they can do to do that,” added Bell. “I know our school has been very diligent in restricting attendance but we’ve also been very focused on making sure we’re able to accommodate everybody who wanted to attend local games.”

During the pandemic, Bell’s company didn’t let anyone go and increased revenue by 20%.

“We were pleased that the governor did that,” mentioned Bell. “We’re very positive that we’re getting back to normal.”

Win or lose, Bell encourages all to support local businesses.

