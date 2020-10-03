Advertisement

Alachua County Celebrates the Life of Cora P. Roberson

Cora P. Roberson was laid to rest Saturday morning.
Cora P. Roberson was laid to rest Saturday morning.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville community celebrated the life of a beloved educator, Saturday morning.

Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbye to Cora P. Roberson at Cora P. Roberson Park.

Mrs. Roberson was a pioneer for education in Alachua County.

She is credited for being one of the first Black educators in the Alachua County School District to teach white students at Kirby-Smith School in the mid-1960s.

She was also a staff member of the University of Florida’s 1966 Summer Institute in English and 1967 Institute of Teachers of Disadvantaged Youth.

Mrs. Roberson was also instrumental as a chartering member (1951) and first president of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority - the first Black Greek lettered organization in Alachua County.

In 1968, she was the first female to seek election for a Gainesville City Commission seat.

Her life-long passion of caring and educating others still resonates with loved ones.

“If I had to just sum her up in one word, she was Love. Everything that love encompasses she was giving, she was friendly, she was approachable. We could talk to her about anything.” Said her neice, Cassandra Gainey.

Cora P. Roberson was laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in Gainesville.

She was 96-years old.

