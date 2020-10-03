Advertisement

Former five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman transfers to Florida

Dan Mullen talks coaching while masked
Dan Mullen talks coaching while masked(GatorVision)
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 confirms that Demarkcus Bowman is headed to Florida. The former five-star running back is returning to his home state by transferring from Clemson to UF.

Gators Territory’s Joseph Hastings reported the news first.

This is a huge win through the NCAA transfer portal by Dan Mullen and his staff.

The Gators recruited Bowman in the 2020 cycle, however, the Lakeland product chose to sign with the Tigers. Bowman will join fellow Lakeland Dreadnaughts: Keon Zipperer, Lloyd Summerall and Fenley Graham to the team.

Florida will have six running backs on the roster - four of those eligible to head to the NFL after this season.

Mullen has been able to reinforce his side well through the transfer portal, bringing in players like Lorenzo Lingard, Justin Shorter, Brenton Cox and Jon Greenard.

