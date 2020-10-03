Advertisement

Man arrested in Marion County for drive-by shooting in Inverness

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Sheriff’s deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect in Marion County after a drive-by shooting incident.

33-year-old Sidney Benton is accused of traveling to Inverness on Wednesday, where Citrus County deputies said he fired into an occupied home. No one was injured in the shooting, but multiple bullet holes were found on the exterior of the victim’s home and vehicle.

Benton fled the scene after the shooting.

A victim told deputies that while she was in Marion County earlier in the day, she was involved in an argument about narcotics with Benton and another woman. Later that day, the woman showed up at the victim’s home. When she was turned away authorities said shots were fired by Benton at the home.

Citrus and Marion County detectives worked together to arrest Benton near his home in Marion County. He is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

33-YEAR-OLD MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER - On September 28, 2020, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies...

Posted by Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Benton was held at the Marion County Detention Facility on no bond. He also faces charges relating to a previous altercation in Marion County.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports Overtime

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

A taste of normalcy: Trenton restaurant enjoys phase 3 reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A week after moving to Phase 3 state-wide, one Trenton restaurant owner is reaping the benefits of full capacity.

News

Voter registration drive

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Phase 3 & high school football

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Former State Attorney accused of defrauding man of $985K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Former Third District State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister is accused by the FBI of defrauding nearly a million dollars from a man trusted to him as his legal guardian.

News

MCSO finds man passed out in a garbage truck, asks people to look for help

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff’s Office has one message on Friday evening, there is help. This message comes after a driver for Advanced Disposal found a man passed out in his garbage truck.

News

State and school districts’ COVID data differ

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
When we first looked at the state’s COVID in schools report we noticed the numbers didn’t align with local districts’ data, now the Department of Health is providing some clarity.

News

DEVELOPING: President Trump has COVID-19, going to military hospital

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government. Trump “remains fatigued,” his doctor said.

News

Marion County Public Schools sees its largest increase in COVID-19 cases to date

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Due to the new COVID-19 cases, 161 students and employees were quarantined.

News

Astronaut Academy Exhibit provides an opportunity to view a real NASA moon rock

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Discovery Center’s newest exhibit, Astronaut Academy, will be on display from Saturday through Jan. 2, 2021.