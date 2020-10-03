Man arrested in Marion County for drive-by shooting in Inverness

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Sheriff’s deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect in Marion County after a drive-by shooting incident.

33-year-old Sidney Benton is accused of traveling to Inverness on Wednesday, where Citrus County deputies said he fired into an occupied home. No one was injured in the shooting, but multiple bullet holes were found on the exterior of the victim’s home and vehicle.

Benton fled the scene after the shooting.

A victim told deputies that while she was in Marion County earlier in the day, she was involved in an argument about narcotics with Benton and another woman. Later that day, the woman showed up at the victim’s home. When she was turned away authorities said shots were fired by Benton at the home.

Citrus and Marion County detectives worked together to arrest Benton near his home in Marion County. He is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

33-YEAR-OLD MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER - On September 28, 2020, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies... Posted by Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Benton was held at the Marion County Detention Facility on no bond. He also faces charges relating to a previous altercation in Marion County.

