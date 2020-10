Why go to the moon, when you can have the moon brought to you?

The Discovery Center in Ocala is launching their newest exhibit.

Astronaut Academy opens tomorrow at 10 am.

Visitors will be able to navigate a Space Station Module, control the mars rover, build rockets and even view an authentic moon rock.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -

