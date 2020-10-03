Advertisement

Fraternity to host voter registration and Florida Gator watch party in Gainesville

The nu eta lambda chapter of the fraternity is hosting a voter registration drive at Grub restaurant at butler plaza in Gainesville. the first 25 people at the event get a complimentary lunch ahead of the gator's home opener.
By WCJB STAFF
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If you’re looking to register to vote but don’t want to miss this weekend’s Gator football game, don’t worry. The men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated got your six this Saturday.

The Nu Eta Lambda Chapter of the fraternity is hosting a voter registration drive at Grub restaurant at Butler Plaza in Gainesville.

The first 25 people at the event get a complimentary lunch ahead of the gator’s home opener.

The event is set at the restaurant’s patio to keep people socially distanced.

Fraternity member Art Alston said, “this is one of our national initiatives which started in the 1930s. It’s called ‘a voteless people is a hopeless people.’ Back then African Americans were permitted to vote by law, but due to poll taxes and not being educated about the voting process, a lot of African Americans didn’t vote. Our fraternity came out with this national program or this national initiative in 1930 and it’s going strong 90 years later.”

The event starts at 10 am and lasts until noon. Afterward, the group is hosting a watch party.

