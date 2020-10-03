Advertisement

GOP seeks to curtail Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans on Saturday sought to call off legislative work in the Senate until Oct. 19 as the coronavirus reached into their ranks. But they vowed that hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee would push ahead as planned.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett will still begin Oct. 12, even if Democrats agree to cancel the regular Senate session to avoid further spread of COVID-19. Since Friday morning, three GOP senators have announced they have tested positive.

“The Senate’s floor schedule will not interrupt the thorough, fair and historically supported confirmation process,” the Kentucky Republican wrote. “Certainly, all Republican members of the committee will participate in these important hearings.”

There was no immediate word on whether Senate Democrats would agree to shutter Senate business as McConnell requested.

In a statement, the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed the panel would proceed on the nomination. It noted that committees can convene “regardless of whether or not the Senate is in session.” Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has said senators can attend the hearings virtually.

It was an emphatic reminder that Senate Republicans defending their majority had hoped for an election season finale focused on their power to solidify a conservative majority on the high court. But the whipsaw infections of Trump, who has been hospitalized, and a series of GOP senators since Friday morning raised significant worries in Republican circles about the spread of the virus at various events where masks have been scarce.

Concern began with the White House Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday where Trump introduced Barrett. In the audience, where few people wore masks, were members of the Judiciary Committee that will handle confirmation hearings. T wo members of the panel, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, on Friday announced that like Trump, they had tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who is not a member of the Judiciary panel, announced that he, too, had tested positive.

With three Republican senators infected and others awaiting results, McConnell is without a fully working majority of 50 senators. He would need to rely on Vice President Mike Pence to be on hand to break any tie votes.

Amid the outbreak, members of both chambers of Congress called for a comprehensive testing plan for Capitol Hill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McConnell have resisted doing so because universal testing is not available to everyone in America.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Chris Christie is the latest in Trump circle to get virus

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie tweeted Saturday morning that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

News

Former five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman transfers to Florida

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
This is a gigantic win through the NCAA transfer portal by Gators head coach Dan Mullen and his staff.

Coronavirus

Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

National

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire.

Latest News

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

National

Titans' outbreak now 18, with Bills' game possibly at risk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans' organization has had a positive test result return.

National

Doctor to provide update on Trump's condition - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, will provide an update on the President's condition.

National

VP Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The action has so far caused nearly 150,000 children and adults to be expelled from the country.

National

Trump hospitalized at Walter Reed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The President has been hospitalized at Walter Reed after testing positive for COVID-19.

National

Norther California under siege as wildfires rage on

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Wildfires raging across Wine Country are the latest to bring devastation to California.