Sports Overtime Week 5

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Every NCFL football team is now in-season after Vanguard made its 2020 debut, defeating Forest, 20-14 on Friday night. 

Elsewhere, Hawthorne staged a second half rally to knock off P.K. Yonge, 14-13 in TV20′s Game of the Week.  The Hornets improve to 3-0 on the season and win their fifth straight over the Blue Wave head to head.

Week Five H.S. Football Scores

Hawthorne def. P.K. Yonge, 14-13

Vanguard  def.  Forest, 20-14

Dunnellon def. Belleview, 48-8

West Port def. North Marion, 24-13

The Villages def. Trinity Catholic, 27-25

Buchholz def. Suwannee, 59-42

FSU High def. Columbia, 27-14

Lafayette def. Branford, 27-13

Dixie County  def. Trenton, 48-20

Interlachen def. Bell, 16-0

Taylor County def. Fort White, 28-26

Union County  def. Hamilton County, 42-34

Madison County def. Bradford, 14-0

Chiefland def. West Oaks Academy, 61-28

Bronson def. Cornerstone Charter, 46-0

Latest News

Sports

Fraternity to host voter registration and Florida Gator watch party in Gainesville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB STAFF
The Nu Eta Lambda chapter of the fraternity is hosting a voter registration drive at Grub restaurant at Butler Plaza in Gainesville. The first 25 people at the event get a complimentary lunch ahead of the gator's home opener.

Sports

Gator Insider: Gators home opener

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
The Gators opening week victory at Ole Miss "Euphoric for some" Nerve wracking for others Florida In search of a more "Complete performance tomorrow" against South Carolina Steve Russell previews the home opener In this week's Gator Insider.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Thursday Night Football: Newberry prevails, Eastside falls

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Rams cannot keep it up after fast start, now 0-4.

Latest News

Sports

COVID-19 survivor, father of Gator soccer player to be honorary Mr. Two Bits on Sat.

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida will recognize the father of a student athlete prior to kickoff vs. South Carolina.

Sports

Thursday Night football Eastside vs Clay

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
Panthers overcome poor start

Sports

Hall family recognized by UF

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
Hall patriarch has new lease on life

Sports

Oak Hall hammers City of Life, stays unbeaten

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:38 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
They may be short on bodies, but not on talent.

Sports

Oak Hal routs City Of Life

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT
Oak Hall tops City of Life

Sports

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Shailey Klein (Oak Hall)

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
Volleyball setter kills it on and off the court.