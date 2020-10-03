Sports Overtime Week 5
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Every NCFL football team is now in-season after Vanguard made its 2020 debut, defeating Forest, 20-14 on Friday night.
Elsewhere, Hawthorne staged a second half rally to knock off P.K. Yonge, 14-13 in TV20′s Game of the Week. The Hornets improve to 3-0 on the season and win their fifth straight over the Blue Wave head to head.
Week Five H.S. Football Scores
Hawthorne def. P.K. Yonge, 14-13
Vanguard def. Forest, 20-14
Dunnellon def. Belleview, 48-8
West Port def. North Marion, 24-13
The Villages def. Trinity Catholic, 27-25
Buchholz def. Suwannee, 59-42
FSU High def. Columbia, 27-14
Lafayette def. Branford, 27-13
Dixie County def. Trenton, 48-20
Interlachen def. Bell, 16-0
Taylor County def. Fort White, 28-26
Union County def. Hamilton County, 42-34
Madison County def. Bradford, 14-0
Chiefland def. West Oaks Academy, 61-28
Bronson def. Cornerstone Charter, 46-0
