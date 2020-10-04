A blessing of animals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For many people pets are a blessing so why not bless them?

In honor of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, a pet blessing ceremony was held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon.

People brought their dogs and cats of every size to get blessed by Father Pinchock who says it’s been a tradition every year since he started back in 2001.

The idea is to focus on how the presence of a pet in your life can help you to live more at ease and simply like St. Francis himself.

“St. Francis brought our attention to the whole world of the simplicity of nature. The simplicity of animals plants and things,” said Father Pinchock. “There’s another whole dimension besides ourselves, this world is more than ourselves.”

St. Francis is honored every October 4th and was known for his love of nature in all forms including plants.

Father Pinchock made his way to every animal in attendance blessing them with good health and good companionship for the year to come.

