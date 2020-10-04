Candidates in multiple local races face off in a virtual forum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The race for Alachua County Commission District 1 is between Mary Alford and Raemi Eagle Glenn. Mike Byerly currently holds the seat. At the League of Women Voters Virtual Election Forum, Alford and Glenn were asked about problems facing Alachua County and how they would resolve the issues.

“The economy is the biggest concern going forward. We are in the middle of a pandemic, many businesses have been impacted; many individuals have been impacted. The number one thing that we need to do in order to move forward is to help people feel safe,” said Alford.

“Our number one problem and our number one priority going into fiscal year 2021 is the economy. In order to unleash the economic potential of our area, we need to cut the bureaucratic red tape. We need to allow small business owners, large business owners, corporations, and industry to thrive in Alachua County,” said Eagle-Glenn.

The other seat up for grabs Alachua County Commission District 3, which is currently held by chairman Hutch Hutchinson. Joy Glanzer and Anna Prizzia are squaring off for the seat. A question the two candidates were asked about involved renters rights and a recent ordinance passed by the city of Gainesville.

“I completely, completely support making sure that our renters have rights and that they can have as good of a situation as possible in their homes. I think the point of the act was to get rid of the I hate to use the word again slumlords. They have to raise their standards and make sure that citizens are safe and feel protected in their own homes,” said Glanzer.

“I would absolutely support the renter’s rights ordinance. I think it is a very important step in the right direction, and I think that while Joy is right, there may be a bit of challenge for a very few businesses who are mom and pop I just can’t make the connections meet,” said Prizzia.

The race for State Representative District 21 between Chuck Clemons and Kayser Enneking was highlighted at the event. However, Enneking was the only candidate in that race present at the event. One of the questions the candidate was asked about involved health care.

“First thing that we need to do is to pass Medicaid expansion. This is an issue that I have really been advocating for several years. We know that every state that has passed Medicaid expansion has not only seen a reduction in their uninsured, but they’ve also seen an increase in the amount of income and revenue available to the state,” said Enneking.

The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Monday, October 5th.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.