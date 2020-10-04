Firefighters remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty
Published: Oct. 4, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Flags were flown at half mast Sunday across the state to remember firefighters who died in the line of duty.
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial day is observed on the first Sunday of October every year.
Fire rescue squads honor the day by reflecting on the sacrifice that fellow first responders made while serving their communities.
