Local art gallery stays virtual

VO***} THE GAINESVILLE FINE ARTS ASSOCIATION IS RUNNING AN ONLINE GALLERY INDEFINITELY.. THE CURRENT THEME FOR THE GALLERY IS 'THE HUMAN RACE' WITH PIECES SHOWCASING THE HUMAN BODY, CULTURE AND OTHER ASPECTS OF DAY-TO-DAY LIFE.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Art lovers in Gainesville now have a more permanent place to admire paintings, virtually.

The Gainesville Fine Arts Association is holding its online gallery indefinitely.

The current them of the gallery is “the human race” with pieces showcasing the human body, culture and other aspects of day-to-day life.

You can find the link to the gallery here.

