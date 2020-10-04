Advertisement

Local charity auction goes virtual

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The 19th annual ‘Guest Chef’ event hosted by peaceful paths went virtual due to the pandemic.

However, the event didn’t lose any flavor. People still bid on food, experiences, gift cards and wine.

The event featured special guests like Florida Gator soccer head coach Becky Burleigh ,among others.

Proceeds for the event go to helping survivors of domestic violence in Alachua, Bradford and Union counties

