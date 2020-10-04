Advertisement

Local Music Festival raises money for Memorial

Veteran's Memorial
Veteran's Memorial(WCJB TV20 News)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The All American Veterans Memorial hosted it’s 5th annual music festival.

For a $10 donation attendees listened to bands from North-Central Florida and bands from all the

way in Alabama. $5 for a plate of food and drink.

All proceeds go to maintenance and improvement of the All American Veterans Memorial in Old

Town, Florida.

The care-taker Robert Carter says holding festivals like this are important to honor veterans.

