Local Music Festival raises money for Memorial
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The All American Veterans Memorial hosted it’s 5th annual music festival.
For a $10 donation attendees listened to bands from North-Central Florida and bands from all the
way in Alabama. $5 for a plate of food and drink.
All proceeds go to maintenance and improvement of the All American Veterans Memorial in Old
Town, Florida.
The care-taker Robert Carter says holding festivals like this are important to honor veterans.
